Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Aloha Limone.
Reviews
13
BullyLV
Member since 2019
this strain is a great day starter. just completely unscrambles all of your thoughts and allows you to focus on one thing at a time. I certainly hope this strain makes it to Las Vegas as I will quickly go thru the stash I bought!
I got a gram of Aloha Limone today after a local dispensary recommended this “happy” strain.
They were so right. After taking a few hits, the song
“I Got A Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas came on my playlist.
I got a feeling that tonight was gonna be a good night, and it was. I literally danced ...