Avatar for BullyLV
Member since 2019
this strain is a great day starter. just completely unscrambles all of your thoughts and allows you to focus on one thing at a time. I certainly hope this strain makes it to Las Vegas as I will quickly go thru the stash I bought!
Avatar for CrazyDancingCripple
Member since 2018
I got a gram of Aloha Limone today after a local dispensary recommended this “happy” strain. They were so right. After taking a few hits, the song “I Got A Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas came on my playlist. I got a feeling that tonight was gonna be a good night, and it was. I literally danced ...
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for 69junkie
Member since 2019
Really is my favorite plant. Very sweet smelling and super sticky. The high is like no other. Extremely clear headed/focused. First weed I have had that makes me bust out laughing and smile a lot.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for cwatt05
Member since 2016
Super happy high and full body relax. Makes you ready to start the day and enjoy it
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for AceThunderdome
Member since 2018
Fruity, smooth taste, very mellow and happy.
Avatar for whiterussianqueen
Member since 2018
nice happy high. Made me very aroused.
ArousedGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for Swaiinman
Member since 2017
Got high. Listened to cuphead soundtrack. Proceeded to pay people on fiver to dance to cuphead for me. Money well spent 10/10 strain.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Stickee-d
Member since 2018
Gave me permanent grin. Loved it!
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyTingly