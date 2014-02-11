Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very pungent piney smell that's earthy and delicious. Definitely starts out as a stoney head high then levels out to a mellow relaxing body high too. Slows down racing thoughts and makes it easy to just zone out or get sucked into a good movie or video game. Great for anxiety!!
think of OG Kush, but with an extra gear. nose is similar to GSC, good and doughy with a hint of pine and lemon. turned me into a space cadet with the meanest dry eyes ever, save this for when you ain't got shit to do for sure.
Perfect strain for those days where you find yourself coming home from work exhausted and worn out. Helps with mind racing thoughts and uplifts mood. Overall one of my favorites so far to smoke at the end of your day. It’s helps make the next day bearable.
An easy peasy bud with an imagination for relaxation. On this the hyperventilating hosts of YouTube make sense, as they slow down but remain consistent. The world glows with opportunity. I love my life.