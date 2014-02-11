ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Demensha
Member since 2016
amazing for sleep
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for saintchristel
Member since 2019
i love it sm
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for chancetheh
Member since 2019
This angelic High keeps you uplifted and filled with euphoric greatness. I’m so high! It’s great.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Disassemblyedits
Member since 2018
Very pungent piney smell that's earthy and delicious. Definitely starts out as a stoney head high then levels out to a mellow relaxing body high too. Slows down racing thoughts and makes it easy to just zone out or get sucked into a good movie or video game. Great for anxiety!!
Avatar for blackout87
Member since 2015
good one I've come across, unfortunately for me my sinus is jacked as I smoke it, but it did get rid of the headache
Avatar for xblackrobx
Member since 2015
think of OG Kush, but with an extra gear. nose is similar to GSC, good and doughy with a hint of pine and lemon. turned me into a space cadet with the meanest dry eyes ever, save this for when you ain't got shit to do for sure.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for heydanielle21
Member since 2017
Perfect strain for those days where you find yourself coming home from work exhausted and worn out. Helps with mind racing thoughts and uplifts mood. Overall one of my favorites so far to smoke at the end of your day. It’s helps make the next day bearable.
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for smpad
Member since 2015
An easy peasy bud with an imagination for relaxation. On this the hyperventilating hosts of YouTube make sense, as they slow down but remain consistent. The world glows with opportunity. I love my life.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed