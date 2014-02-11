ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alpha OG
  • Leafly flower of Alpha OG

Hybrid

Alpha OG

Alpha OG

Alpha OG from Alpha Medic is an OG Kush phenotype that took 2nd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its thick layer of crystal trichomes helps to explain why this pungent, pine-scented strain consistently tests over 20% THC when grown optimally. Conditions best treated with high-THC strains like Alpha OG include sleep apnea, appetite and weight loss, nausea, and chronic pain. 

Reviews

46

Show all

Avatar for Pra420calikush
Member since 2014
This strain is one of the best I've ever tasted. Great High.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for alphamedicinc
Member since 2015
The word Alpha has a meaning, and this strain was named accordingly. Another High Times award winner from alpha medic a multi cup winning collective.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for verruckt
Member since 2015
Best sleep I've had in a long time thanks to this strain. It taste great and its just wuderbar :D
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for organicoptions
Member since 2014
Nice, functional head high. Smooth flavor, spicy without being overpowering.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for alphacole116
Member since 2015
Alpha Og is an freaking amazing indica! soft flower and such amazing taste and smell! if your looking for an outstanding indica I would go with the Alpha Og all day! honestly best body high ever
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Alpha OG
Strain child
Godfather OG
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Alpha OGUser uploaded image of Alpha OGUser uploaded image of Alpha OGUser uploaded image of Alpha OGUser uploaded image of Alpha OGUser uploaded image of Alpha OGUser uploaded image of Alpha OG
more
photos
The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup Winning Strains
The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup Winning Strains