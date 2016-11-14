ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Al’s Dream is rapidly becoming a Colorado cannabis staple. This cross of Albert Walker and Blue Dream yields a unique connoisseur-grade flower with notes of celery seed and pungent earth that opens up with notes of citrus after combustion. Offering consumers a heady euphoria that lends itself to creative tasks, it also has medicinal benefits that curb the effects of depression, nausea, and stress. Al’s Dream is also known to have mild psychedelic effects when its THC content passes 20%.  

KittyHaze
Member since 2016
I enjoyed this strain. It mad me very social and talkative. My hubby was surprised cause I'm quite, but I wasn't shutting up. 😊 very uplifting.
Lineage

Albert Walker
Blue Dream
Al's Dream