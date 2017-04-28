ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Albert Walker
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Albert Walker is a strain with unknown origins, but it is thought to have descended from Afghan Skunk and bred in the Pacific Northwest. Evidence of its lineage is found in its sour lemon and skunk smells and heavy full-body effects that can last for hours. Albert Walker’s euphoric and relaxing qualities make it a go-to strain for patients treating depression and anxiety, and it may also have benefits for chronic pain and appetite loss. This clone-only strain may come as a challenge for some growers, as the plant tends to require frequent attention and maintenance. However, the high yields following its 8-week flowering cycle will be a satisfactory reward.

Effects

Relaxed 79%
Happy 73%
Euphoric 57%
Hungry 44%
Focused 28%

Reviews

71

I'm amazed! Tried this for the first time yesterday after reading some great reviews. I was gonna take an anxiety med but decided to try this first. I DIDN'T NEED MY BENZODIAZAPINE!!! Plus I am nice and relaxed and happy after just 2 puffs! Lovely strain. I don't want any other at the moment!
The hybrid of hybrids. When the lid is open the smell quickly fills the room. Piney with that skunk smell we all love. Very relaxing to say the least. Great before bed. Albert is Amazing
I don't normally go out of my way to rate strains, but definitely wanted to give this one a good rating, and let people know how great it is for anxiety. You can immediately tell that it's an indication dominant because of its heavy body high. I was in a bad mood, smoked this weed, and I was singing...
Review for "The Wook #1" [Albert Walker x (Forum Cookies x OG Kush)]. Great indica strain. Super stony effects, strong physical melt and euphoric mood lift. Smells and tastes amazing. Pungent and skunky with a sweetness inherited from the Cookies parent. A more indica dominant, stony version of Dogw...
No better strain overall. I do not know of any strains crossed with Albert Walker, but why would you? True Albert Walker buds (usually Northern NorCal or south Oregon) is a clone only pheno that hopefully is still ALIVE!!! The buds are not huge, but can get long, I think is from the sativa lineag...
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghan Skunk
parent
Strain
Albert Walker
First strain child
Alien Walker
child
Second strain child
Walker Kush
child

