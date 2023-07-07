Amaze Orange reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Amaze Orange.
p........l
July 7, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Amaze Orange is genuinely the best marijuana strain I have ever smoked, both flower and concentrate. Delicious, potent, and worth while.
D........2
October 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
One of Missouri’s best strains.
j........4
July 9, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tried this strain in a live rosin vape, I thought it was a very clear headed high with a very strong sedated feel. I would buy this again.
M........k
January 30, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This is the one. My go-to has been Bio Jesus for a while now, but Amaze Orange has superseded it on all fronts. This is a happy/creative/deep conversations/vibing to good music strain. But it’s also a great sleep. And it diminishes my RA pain considerably. I’ll travel to get this one.
t........0
December 29, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
One of my all time favorites all though i am new to this strain i will be buying it again! One of my favorite flavors is orange and hints the name.. it tastes just like it.. very good for many things i could go do sleep or stay up and do some work if i wanted!
S........4
March 15, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I have a very high tolerance, and this strain is the perfect strain when you want to relax, be giggly, and have good convo, or zone into a good movie!
g........1
October 3, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Everyone is sleeping on this strain. Really good flavor and effects are excellent
s........2
November 14, 2023
Happy
Hungry
amazing strain! great for recreational and medical use. relaxing for mind and body. controllable munchies. definitely feeling this high in my eyes. good for stress relief, pain relief, and nausea got this in a live badder and the flavor is amazing