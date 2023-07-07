Amaze Orange reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Amaze Orange.

Amaze Orange strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Relaxed

Uplifted

Amaze Orange strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain

July 7, 2023
Amaze Orange is genuinely the best marijuana strain I have ever smoked, both flower and concentrate. Delicious, potent, and worth while.
10 people found this helpful
October 20, 2023
One of Missouri’s best strains.
8 people found this helpful
July 9, 2023
Tried this strain in a live rosin vape, I thought it was a very clear headed high with a very strong sedated feel. I would buy this again.
7 people found this helpful
January 30, 2024
This is the one. My go-to has been Bio Jesus for a while now, but Amaze Orange has superseded it on all fronts. This is a happy/creative/deep conversations/vibing to good music strain. But it’s also a great sleep. And it diminishes my RA pain considerably. I’ll travel to get this one.
4 people found this helpful
December 29, 2023
One of my all time favorites all though i am new to this strain i will be buying it again! One of my favorite flavors is orange and hints the name.. it tastes just like it.. very good for many things i could go do sleep or stay up and do some work if i wanted!
4 people found this helpful
March 15, 2024
I have a very high tolerance, and this strain is the perfect strain when you want to relax, be giggly, and have good convo, or zone into a good movie!
3 people found this helpful
October 3, 2023
Everyone is sleeping on this strain. Really good flavor and effects are excellent
3 people found this helpful
November 14, 2023
amazing strain! great for recreational and medical use. relaxing for mind and body. controllable munchies. definitely feeling this high in my eyes. good for stress relief, pain relief, and nausea got this in a live badder and the flavor is amazing
2 people found this helpful

