Amaze Orange
Amaze Orange is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between TK and Clementine. This strain is a citrusy and calming hybrid that offers a relaxing and pain-relieving high. Amaze Orange has a grassy and orange aroma with hints of candy and sweet. The buds are dense and sticky, with neon green and orange hues. Amaze Orange is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Amaze Orange effects include relaxation, pain relief, and mood elevation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Amaze Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with migraines, insomnia, and cramps. Bred by Amaze Cannabis, Amaze Orange features flavors like orange, candy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Amaze Orange typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a citrusy and calming hybrid that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment, Amaze Orange might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amaze Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
