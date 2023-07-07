stock photo similar to Amaze Orange
Hybrid

Amaze Orange

Amaze Orange is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between TK and Clementine. This strain is a citrusy and calming hybrid that offers a relaxing and pain-relieving high. Amaze Orange has a grassy and orange aroma with hints of candy and sweet. The buds are dense and sticky, with neon green and orange hues. Amaze Orange is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Amaze Orange effects include relaxation, pain relief, and mood elevation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Amaze Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with migraines, insomnia, and cramps. Bred by Amaze Cannabis, Amaze Orange features flavors like orange, candy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Amaze Orange typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a citrusy and calming hybrid that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment, Amaze Orange might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amaze Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Amaze Orange strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Relaxed

Uplifted

Amaze Orange strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
Amaze Orange strain reviews15

July 7, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Amaze Orange is genuinely the best marijuana strain I have ever smoked, both flower and concentrate. Delicious, potent, and worth while.
10 people found this helpful
October 20, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
One of Missouri’s best strains.
8 people found this helpful
July 9, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Tried this strain in a live rosin vape, I thought it was a very clear headed high with a very strong sedated feel. I would buy this again.
7 people found this helpful
Amaze Orange strain genetics

Strain parent
Clm
Clementine
parent
Amaze Orange
AmzOrng
Amaze Orange