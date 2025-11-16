Ambrozia
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Ambrozia
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Ambrozia effects are mostly energizing.
Ambrozia potency is higher THC than average.
Ambrozia, not to be confused with Ambrosia, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Connected Cannabis from a genetic cross of Bad Apple x Z. This strain truly suits the nectar of the gods, with a blend of spicy, sweet, fruity, and diesel flavors, and offers consumers a balanced, relaxing experience. Ambrozia also has heavenly bag appeal, with dense buds that glitter in shades of hunter green, deep purple—all of them glossy white trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ambrozia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Ambrozia strain reviews
w........t
November 16, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Got at a trulieve in FL and it is truly amazing.