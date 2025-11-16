Ambrozia, not to be confused with Ambrosia, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Connected Cannabis from a genetic cross of Bad Apple x Z. This strain truly suits the nectar of the gods, with a blend of spicy, sweet, fruity, and diesel flavors, and offers consumers a balanced, relaxing experience. Ambrozia also has heavenly bag appeal, with dense buds that glitter in shades of hunter green, deep purple—all of them glossy white trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ambrozia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.