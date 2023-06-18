AMG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain AMG.
AMG strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
AMG strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Fatigue
p........t
June 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Gassy asfuck doug for my American fellas this is what yo punk ass idiots be smoking outta ya ford but i love it tho the gass keep gassssing me brethern GASOLINA
j........8
August 29, 2023
Euphoric
Talkative
I got my seeds from Royal Queen Seeds Bank They report the strain being Amnesia x Mexican Haze. The Initials or acronym AMG = Amnesia- Mexican Haze- Ganja the Ganja named after the Ganja Man who is the creator of this strain. The Ganja man is from the Netherlands area. It does have a high thc level of up to 26% which is very high and you should start into this strain with caution, high levels of thc can work backwards for effects and side effects being intense cerebral euphoria, paranoia, headaches and so on. I have been a regular everyday marijuana user for decades. I enjoy this strain at a couple hits at a time.. The first time I smoked it a whole joint, ( I smoke joints ) got a headache behind the eye. Since then A couple puffs then an hour or so later a couple puffs. You eventually get used to it then smoke as much as you want. Royal Queen also reports this as 80% saliva 20% Indica I have no idea why people think it’s Biker OG unless that’s really Mexican haze. Look it up!! I have also grown this strain both indoors and out.. performs well in warmer and dryer climates I live in the North East it’s been damp and not really warm in the past couple growing seasons outdoors. Indoors performed better because of the control obviously.
s........a
November 26, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Euphoric high
k........p
February 10, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
I just bought this in Almelo. My mate who works in coffeshop Jemig the pemig offered me this as a “strong weed with a lot of thc” Strong amnesia haze like high but with a bit more energised and powerfully uplifted twist. It’s for a nice afternoon bike trip, but I prefer something more muscle relaxing like northern lights or silver haze. If you want to be uplifted and high as fck then this is your strain. Personally a blue cheese is better
t........0
September 30, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Good Haze. Wrooom Wrooom
g........7
December 16, 2023
absolute day to day favorite
i........t
December 6, 2023
Creative
Energetic
I like this . Pretty good uplifting high. This is good for day time use. I prefer sativa hybrids because I don't like to be tired or couch locked and hungry. I love a good euphoric uplifting high that I can walk around on. This is a good strain for that..💯