I got my seeds from Royal Queen Seeds Bank They report the strain being Amnesia x Mexican Haze. The Initials or acronym AMG = Amnesia- Mexican Haze- Ganja the Ganja named after the Ganja Man who is the creator of this strain. The Ganja man is from the Netherlands area. It does have a high thc level of up to 26% which is very high and you should start into this strain with caution, high levels of thc can work backwards for effects and side effects being intense cerebral euphoria, paranoia, headaches and so on. I have been a regular everyday marijuana user for decades. I enjoy this strain at a couple hits at a time.. The first time I smoked it a whole joint, ( I smoke joints ) got a headache behind the eye. Since then A couple puffs then an hour or so later a couple puffs. You eventually get used to it then smoke as much as you want. Royal Queen also reports this as 80% saliva 20% Indica I have no idea why people think it’s Biker OG unless that’s really Mexican haze. Look it up!! I have also grown this strain both indoors and out.. performs well in warmer and dryer climates I live in the North East it’s been damp and not really warm in the past couple growing seasons outdoors. Indoors performed better because of the control obviously.