Amnesia Ganja Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Amnesia Ganja Haze.

Avatar for Ruub_
Member since 2019
Personally I don’t really like the taste of this strain. But the high is amazing. I really like to smoke this strain with friends. Because we always are laughing for nothing. Overall a good strain.
CreativeHappy
Avatar for Jfemer
Member since 2019
I love this strain. Very nice taste and the effects are great. It's like what you escpect from a good haze. I keep smoking this.
Avatar for twizzz
Member since 2014
I really love this strain thats also knows as AMG HAZE .
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for dunerbod
Member since 2016
I love this strain!! A very fruity smelling and tasting bud laced with red hairs throughout. The high is very head-focused and brings lots of energy and creativity. Perfect for creative thinking or relaxing and watching t.v. or reading.
