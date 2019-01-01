ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Anesia Scout Cookies
  • Leafly flower of Anesia Scout Cookies

Hybrid

Anesia Scout Cookies

Anesia Scout Cookies

Bred by Anesia Seeds, Anesia Scout Cookies is a cross of GSC and Big Bazooka. Purple phenos put out a sweet, fruity, and minty taste, while green phenos are more sweet with a candy and cookies taste. With enticing terpenes, its high is notable for intense mental stimulation and euphoria.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review