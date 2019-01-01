Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Anesia Seeds, Anesia Scout Cookies is a cross of GSC and Big Bazooka. Purple phenos put out a sweet, fruity, and minty taste, while green phenos are more sweet with a candy and cookies taste. With enticing terpenes, its high is notable for intense mental stimulation and euphoria.