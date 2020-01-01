ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from Anesia Seeds, Big Bazooka is a workhorse that's often crossed into other strains to boost everything from yield to quality. Crossing Big Bud and Jack Herer, this strain was designed for potency and effect, offering a heavy high that will put you deep in the couch. Big Bazooka offers a sweet lemon and lime terpene profile that infiltrates your senses and puts your mind at ease.

 

Lineage

Big Bud
Jack Herer
