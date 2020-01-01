Coming from Anesia Seeds, Big Bazooka is a workhorse that's often crossed into other strains to boost everything from yield to quality. Crossing Big Bud and Jack Herer, this strain was designed for potency and effect, offering a heavy high that will put you deep in the couch. Big Bazooka offers a sweet lemon and lime terpene profile that infiltrates your senses and puts your mind at ease.
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Big Bazooka nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Big Bazooka nearby.
Lineage
Products with Big Bazooka
Hang tight. We're looking for Big Bazooka nearby.