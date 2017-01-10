ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Angel OG
  4. Reviews

Angel OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Angel OG.

Reviews

20

Avatar for Eclipse777
Member since 2019
i dont know why this is rated so highly .maybe it was just me but didnt get what i was looking for here and every time i smopked it i was ledt with a bad feeling and a budding(lol) headache
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Grammyneedsajoint
Member since 2019
I smoke every day and this one still made it like the first time baby! Awesome relaxation floors your entire body and pain, What Pain?? Music takes you on a magic carpet ride and the TV just looks SO interesting!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Corianntaylor
Member since 2019
A nice high before sleepy time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Johnmasci
Member since 2019
Excellent aroma , nice mellow effects good strong buzz....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Angel OGUser uploaded image of Angel OG
Avatar for ChiTown89
Member since 2016
Very good strain. Helps me sleep and aid my back pain so I don’t wake up
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Toker180
Member since 2013
Mine was called angel cake but by the look and smell, it was angel og. It's a good strain to just relax and kick back, nothing more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for FishStoneMan
Member since 2018
The true GAS! (Diesel)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cashford4ever
Member since 2014
Very vivid, had the best Shower of my life. Small (tan&amp;black) feline kept following me; and talking to me. He/or She, was so beautiful. -Oh... And John Wick 2 was awesome.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy