Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I smoke every day and this one still made it like the first time baby! Awesome relaxation floors your entire body and pain, What Pain?? Music takes you on a magic carpet ride and the TV just looks SO interesting!!