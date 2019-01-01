Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bodhi Seeds bred Angelica by crossing Hell's OG with an ‘88 G13 Hashplant. Buds grow large and dense in a Kush fashion, offering a thick smoke. Expect flavor notes of lemon, hash, incense, and menthol to flood your senses with a euphoric high that will blanket your mind and body.