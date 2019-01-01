ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Angelica
  • Leafly flower of Angelica

Hybrid

Angelica

Angelica

Bodhi Seeds bred Angelica by crossing Hell's OG with an ‘88 G13 Hashplant. Buds grow large and dense in a Kush fashion, offering a thick smoke. Expect flavor notes of lemon, hash, incense, and menthol to flood your senses with a euphoric high that will blanket your mind and body. 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Strain
Angelica