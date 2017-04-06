ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
aka Hells Angel OG, Biker Kush

Hell's OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is said to contain OG Kush and Blackberry genetics. The strain’s origins are poorly documented, but popular myth will tell you Hell's OG was bred by biker ruffians in Southern California. If nothing else, we could assume this strain is named after its fierce psychoactive effects that settle in quickly and heavily. Lifting stress from the mind and pain from the body, Hell's OG is a therapeutic strain commonly used to treat inflammation, insomnia, and PTSD. Underneath its dominant earthy flavors hides a subtle citrus, candy-like aroma. This hybrid produces large, heavy buds that flower in 8 to 9 weeks indoors while outdoor plants are ready for harvest during the September-October transition.

159 people reported 1211 effects
Relaxed 77%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 45%
Sleepy 38%
Hungry 27%
Stress 36%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

229

Avatar for FoxPilot
Member since 2014
This is my favorite sleepy time strain. Do NOT read that to mean it is ONLY good for sleeping. I enjoy it pretty much any time. But it turns my brain off and lets me relax. Let me explain that a little better...it turns off the constantly thinking, logical part of my brain (frontal lobe?) that keeps...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OKushoma
Member since 2016
To sum this strain up in one word is almost impossible, but all I can say is "Wow". It is a bit psychedelic for the first 30 minutes or so, but quickly relieves the pain from a 12 year old back injury. Pungent is an understatement for it's aroma. One big hit from a pipe or bong almost instantly f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for lemonmerrengue
Member since 2012
Great taste and very stoney. Has long lasting effects with pain numbing, and relaxation, but might be a bit strong on the mind for some with low tolerances. I smoked it mid day and was able to function well, others may want to leave this as a night time strain unless pain and anxiety relief are need...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for punk8punk
Member since 2014
Delicious, sweet, heavy stony high. Sip some sweet red wine or pomegranate juice while toking. Perfect for meditation, contemplation, ethereal music with a friend or alone. Floating.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for clumatikush
Member since 2017
This strain is one of the most potent i have had. THC reaches about 30% which is great for almost any pain or condition you have, or if you're looking for a strain that will ease the mind. This strain has an earthy aroma with candy like undertones. The strain was said to be bred in Southern Californ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Similar strains

Lineage

First strain child
Angelica
child
Second strain child
Lucifer OG
child

