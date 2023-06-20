Angry Apple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Angry Apple.
Angry Apple strain effects
Angry Apple strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 16% of people say it helps with Nausea
Angry Apple reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
L........4
June 20, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Love this strain got ADHD and it real helps me focus and be able hold a good conversation very good flavor taste like green apple jolly rancher.
h........h
February 18, 2024
Focused
Happy
Talkative
When you take a puff, life will become more meaningful, beautiful and you will be happier. Great one for depression. The best way to describe this strain would be as a beautiful flower on the top of a mountain, surrounded by a beautiful cloudy sky, as the sun sets in all glory and peace. Not a party drug, a medicinal drug, toothpaste for the heart and the mind. Sadly I got psychosis from smoking other strains of marihuana. But I could smoke it everyday, i would definitely consider this one.
S........0
November 9, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Feels more sativa leaning mellow but not overwhelming so definitely a creeper good green apple flavor but also a gas pungent-ness to it . Smooth on the inhaul with a little of that burning tingling you get from haze strains probably the sour Diesel parent. Buds were small to med size color ranged from green to purple . A little on the drier side but fixable with humidity packs.
3........n
November 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Got a pre roll and the taste isn't amazing but the high is very relaxing and not overbearing at all, perfect for a after work shesh
m........j
February 6, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Tangy/ citric flavor
j........p
August 2, 2023
Focused
Giggly
I love this for my nerve pain