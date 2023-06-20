When you take a puff, life will become more meaningful, beautiful and you will be happier. Great one for depression. The best way to describe this strain would be as a beautiful flower on the top of a mountain, surrounded by a beautiful cloudy sky, as the sun sets in all glory and peace. Not a party drug, a medicinal drug, toothpaste for the heart and the mind. Sadly I got psychosis from smoking other strains of marihuana. But I could smoke it everyday, i would definitely consider this one.