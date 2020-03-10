ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Animal Face reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Face.

Avatar for Cjdaniel
Member since 2020
Took me 4 sessions to smoke the entire thing so you get your money’s worth. Easy on the throat with smooth exhale. Very nice head high
Avatar for entyfresh
Member since 2015
I've been growing this strain for about two years and it's my favorite of all time. The cut I have is incredibly aromatic, with a complex profile that's heavy gas up front with a blend of spice, fruit and earth in the background. Incredible flavor and a high that is very strong but still leaves you ...
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for TravLin
Member since 2018
Purchased 02/13/2020 Nature's Medicine ( 👍) Animal Face #6 $6/gm Effective at less than my nomal dose size. Yippee! For the budget! Tastes like Bananas and plastic balloons. Slight throat and mouth burn. Gentle bronchodilation lung clearing coughs. Fast acting anti-inflammatory fx. Decreased pa...
FocusedGigglyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for adamtschetter
Member since 2019
Using 1/2g cart - nice musky/gassy smell and taste, reminiscent of sour d mixed with skunk. Maybe a little more on the sativa side but good and not too intense. Giggly, happy, with a touch of anxiety to let you know it’s working. I’m usually pretty sensitive to anxiety and paranoia but not bad with ...
Avatar for Dastomba
Member since 2014
I got 1/2 Oz from NMAZ Phoenix, grower: Phoenix Cannabis Co. Tested at 28.7 THC. The cut I got was definitely a Sativa leanings hybrid. Smoke was good on inhaling, but is lemony on exhale. Very heady high with a good overall buzz. Don’t over do it, or you could start mumbling to yourself. Enjoy 😉
