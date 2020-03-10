ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Animal Face

aka Animal Face #10

Animal Face

Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face is a cross of Face Off OG and their own Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Dense nugs pack a punch, letting consumers drift off into physical and mental bliss. Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history.

Reviews

6

entyfresh
Member since 2015
I've been growing this strain for about two years and it's my favorite of all time. The cut I have is incredibly aromatic, with a complex profile that's heavy gas up front with a blend of spice, fruit and earth in the background. Incredible flavor and a high that is very strong but still leaves you ...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
TravLin
Member since 2018
Purchased 02/13/2020 Nature's Medicine ( 👍) Animal Face #6 $6/gm Effective at less than my nomal dose size. Yippee! For the budget! Tastes like Bananas and plastic balloons. Slight throat and mouth burn. Gentle bronchodilation lung clearing coughs. Fast acting anti-inflammatory fx. Decreased ...
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
