Hybrid

Animal Gas

Cannabinoids

Animal Gas

From Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Gas is an indica-leaning hybrid that crosses Chemdog 91 and Animal Cookies. Buds are large, dense, and sticky with specks of pink and purple throughout. Animal Gas’ terpene profile produces a gassy aroma with hints of vanilla and lemon on the backend. Flavors are gassy with a lingering cookie aftertaste. A perfect blend of old and new, Animal Gas reflects the classic Chemdog 91 flavor that veteran smokers know and love, while adding the newer Cookies flavor that has risen in popularity in recent years.

Reviews

4

Avatar for DxveOne
Member since 2019
Great body high and smooooth inhale, but GASEY exhale ! This strain will put you on the couch. Like I am right now 😂
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Panacea79
Member since 2014
DEFINITELY one of the heavier hitting, indica- leaning hybrids around right now. Lots of GOOD, stinky, sticky ...and DENSE terpene-fueled aromas including some vanilla-tinged diesel with vanilla and some lemon underneath it all. effects really do vary: if you're IN for the night (or day) or PLAN ...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for icey710
Member since 2018
This stuff is straight gas... I was told this is a clone only cut from Freddy's Fuego at a vendor day when I picked this up from their recent pheno hunt. I think I tried the #13 and it was straight up FIRE! Freddy's always puts out the some straight up fire and they are always putting out that new n...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Strain
Animal Gas