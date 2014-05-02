Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is absolutely Perfectly balanced! I stress the word perfectly. It’s the perfect cerebral buzz with a calming and relaxing body high.
This strain is perfect to smoke if you’re trying to focus on work or unlock creativity, it makes everything more fun and less tedious.
If you’re a seas...
I got my hands on what’s called “Appalachian Super Skunk” it’s an indica dominant hybrid that put me on the couch for a solid hour of ultimate relaxation. Very light nugs with lots of trichomes and orange hairs, tastes very good.
I have MS and have been waiting for Appalachia to come around Southern MD again to give it a try for my chronic pain and muscle spasticity. And WOW! I have been a new woman since my first bowl! Going today to get some in RSO oil syringe to be able to vape it more discretely. By far my FAVORITE STRAI...
Appalachia grown by Grassroots in Maryland
I was excited to find some of this strain nearby. Pretty dark purple buds with orange hairs and lots of crystals. Very relaxed and happy high. Works well on my pain and puts me in a smiley mood. Nothing bad to say at all. I will surely get some more next t...