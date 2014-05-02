ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Appalachia reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Appalachia.

Avatar for Hamil
Member since 2019
Is this aka "Duplo" by GRASSROOTS? Lots of tasty lemony terpines &amp; much more. Read they may D/C strain.Damn shame.Great head+body enhancements.No pain whatsoever.
Avatar for BigBallerBrand
Member since 2019
This strain is absolutely Perfectly balanced! I stress the word perfectly. It’s the perfect cerebral buzz with a calming and relaxing body high. This strain is perfect to smoke if you’re trying to focus on work or unlock creativity, it makes everything more fun and less tedious. If you’re a seas...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for tylken514
Member since 2018
I got my hands on what’s called “Appalachian Super Skunk” it’s an indica dominant hybrid that put me on the couch for a solid hour of ultimate relaxation. Very light nugs with lots of trichomes and orange hairs, tastes very good.
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for kristingregory
Member since 2018
I have MS and have been waiting for Appalachia to come around Southern MD again to give it a try for my chronic pain and muscle spasticity. And WOW! I have been a new woman since my first bowl! Going today to get some in RSO oil syringe to be able to vape it more discretely. By far my FAVORITE STRAI...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mizzoh
Member since 2016
Appalachia grown by Grassroots in Maryland I was excited to find some of this strain nearby. Pretty dark purple buds with orange hairs and lots of crystals. Very relaxed and happy high. Works well on my pain and puts me in a smiley mood. Nothing bad to say at all. I will surely get some more next t...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Peaches1956
Member since 2018
So far, my favorite strain. Wonderful, aromatic, and smoooooooooth as silk. Great for chronic pain and keeps asthma in check. Slept like a baby, too.
Avatar for wayniac917
Member since 2014
tons of healthy orange hairs. very relaxing strain. not too powerful, but you don't need a gram to catch a buzz either. during the come down the indica effects kick in. IMO about 60 /40 body to head.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for bean_sprout
Member since 2017
The most killer strain I've found ever. Seek it out. bs
