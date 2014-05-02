ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Appalachia is a hybrid cross between Green Crack and Tres Dawg bred by High & Lonesome Seeds. A layer of white, cloudy trichomes gives the buds a sage green color with darker leaves and fiery hairs peeking out from underneath. With an aroma of earthy pine and subtle fruit, Appalachia delivers a dreamy and yet functional cerebral buzz paired with relaxing full-body effects. Sensory perception and appetite are sharpened while pain and other symptoms dull, making Appalachia a coveted strain among medical patients and recreational consumers alike.

Avatar for midnightmuffin
Member since 2016
This strain is PERFECT for helping with my Crohn's Disease. One bowl keeps me almost completely pain free all day and gives me an appetite when I have trouble eating. Definitely one to keep handy.
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for demis
Member since 2014
Well this app does not have my strain so here's the most close to it. "Appalachian Thunderfuck"' ! We all have heard of Alaskan Thunderfuck , but personally I've never heard of this cross. The flowers I have are absolutely beautiful and are incredibly potent. You will be either incredibly lucky or a...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LotusKai
Member since 2017
Have a note worthy strain that was breed using this one (Appalachia) as it's mother I believe: 'Frosted Prism' from the Green Solution; was crossed with Bubba Kush. Just took a dab of live resin about 5 minutes ago. The resin smells of dank waxy pugently sweet kush and has a nice solid texture. The...
Relaxed
Avatar for JerrysNub
Member since 2014
I've experienced this wonderful strain in several Bodhi Seeds crosses, never by itself, but many phenotypes lean towards the Appalachia side and are a complete joy to grow and consume. Super potent and super frosted. The high is one of the best I've come across, leaning toward the sativa side.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for kristingregory
Member since 2018
I have MS and have been waiting for Appalachia to come around Southern MD again to give it a try for my chronic pain and muscle spasticity. And WOW! I have been a new woman since my first bowl! Going today to get some in RSO oil syringe to be able to vape it more discretely. By far my FAVORITE STRAI...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Tres Dawg
Green Crack
Appalachia
Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Prayer Tower
New Strains: Ancient OG, Appalachia, Lucky Charms, Mother’s Finest, and Sunshine Daydream
New Strains: Ancient OG, Appalachia, Lucky Charms, Mother’s Finest, and Sunshine Daydream