Apple Butter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Butter.
Apple Butter strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Apple Butter strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........p
October 6, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Really smooth & great flavor, after an overwhelming day of work it’s exactly what my body needs to calm anxiety & keep me level.
h........l
March 12, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I love how its an even high in 7th heaven. Smoked this and dont have one worry in the world.
r........c
July 8, 2023
one of my favorite strains. when the sun's out, blaze out with this lemony richness and just enjoy the hang. great one to use if your in retail. medicate when feeling blue and you will instantly have permagrin. peace out.
m........7
July 22, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Tingly
more of a head high but still get a tingly sensation.
d........i
May 27, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Good strain, very sticky on the vine
c........3
August 10, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
totally awesome love it
m........e
July 31, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Vaped @ 400F using flower from Osage Creek Cultivation. Huge buds that ground very easily. The strain has a great flavor, almost creamy. Lucid euphoria and generally elevated mood with a nice feeling of relaxation in the body. This strain wasn’t on my radar but I’ll be buying more for sure.