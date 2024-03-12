Apple Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Fritter and Apple Gelato. This strain is a fruity and creamy delight that will satisfy your sweet tooth with its apple and citrus flavors. Apple Butter is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Butter effects include relaxed, giggly, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Butter when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by BackWoodz, Apple Butter features flavors like apple, buttery, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Apple Butter typically ranges from $30-$50 per eighth. This strain is known for its small dense nugs that have a rich earthy and hashy aroma with a hint of sweetness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Butter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.