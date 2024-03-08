Apple Crisp
aka Candy Apple Crisp
Apple Crisp is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stuffed French Toast #13 and Sour Apple Killer. This strain is a creative and relaxing hybrid that offers a fresh apple and maple flavor with a touch of haze. Apple Crisp has a sweet and sour aroma with hints of apple and spice. The buds are dense and frosty, with neon green and red hues. Apple Crisp is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Crisp effects include relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Crisp when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and stress. Bred by RYTHM, Apple Crisp features flavors like apple, maple, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apple Crisp typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a creative and relaxing hybrid that can help you enjoy the fresh apple and maple flavor, Apple Crisp might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Crisp, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
