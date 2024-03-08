Alright, let me get y’all hip. I’m smoking a joint of it rn as I type. The high is immediately cerebral and hits your eyes hard. 1-3 hits you GONNA feel it. My brand is from Kind Tree. It does get you a little jittery for those who want to avoid that effect. The taste is very woody and flowery. I suggest hitting whatever you rolled up with a couple times and putting it out. Let it hit you so you don’t get too overwhelmed and too high quickly. My terp balence is 3.28%. I avidly smoke and this is giving me some trouble, NO CAP.