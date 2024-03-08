stock photo similar to Apple Crisp
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%

Apple Crisp

aka Candy Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stuffed French Toast #13 and Sour Apple Killer. This strain is a creative and relaxing hybrid that offers a fresh apple and maple flavor with a touch of haze. Apple Crisp has a sweet and sour aroma with hints of apple and spice. The buds are dense and frosty, with neon green and red hues. Apple Crisp is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Crisp effects include relaxed, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Crisp when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and stress. Bred by RYTHM, Apple Crisp features flavors like apple, maple, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apple Crisp typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a creative and relaxing hybrid that can help you enjoy the fresh apple and maple flavor, Apple Crisp might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Crisp, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Apple Crisp

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Apple Crisp strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Apple Crisp strain flavors

Loading...

Apple

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Apple Crisp products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Apple Crisp near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Apple Crisp strain reviews3

March 8, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Alright, let me get y’all hip. I’m smoking a joint of it rn as I type. The high is immediately cerebral and hits your eyes hard. 1-3 hits you GONNA feel it. My brand is from Kind Tree. It does get you a little jittery for those who want to avoid that effect. The taste is very woody and flowery. I suggest hitting whatever you rolled up with a couple times and putting it out. Let it hit you so you don’t get too overwhelmed and too high quickly. My terp balence is 3.28%. I avidly smoke and this is giving me some trouble, NO CAP.
9 people found this helpful
November 1, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Nice body high. Relaxing. Not crazy lazy. Actual score 4.8/5. Not too relaxed to get a snack. But what should I have, cereal? Pb n fluff? Apples & Bananas? What if I put PB n Fluff with bananas? I’m feeling fine like wine, this is a good time.
7 people found this helpful
April 28, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Smelled strong and made me feel energetic
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight