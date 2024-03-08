Apple Crisp reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Crisp.

Apple Crisp strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Apple Crisp strain flavors

Apple

March 8, 2024
Alright, let me get y’all hip. I’m smoking a joint of it rn as I type. The high is immediately cerebral and hits your eyes hard. 1-3 hits you GONNA feel it. My brand is from Kind Tree. It does get you a little jittery for those who want to avoid that effect. The taste is very woody and flowery. I suggest hitting whatever you rolled up with a couple times and putting it out. Let it hit you so you don’t get too overwhelmed and too high quickly. My terp balence is 3.28%. I avidly smoke and this is giving me some trouble, NO CAP.
9 people found this helpful
November 1, 2023
Nice body high. Relaxing. Not crazy lazy. Actual score 4.8/5. Not too relaxed to get a snack. But what should I have, cereal? Pb n fluff? Apples & Bananas? What if I put PB n Fluff with bananas? I’m feeling fine like wine, this is a good time.
7 people found this helpful
April 28, 2024
Smelled strong and made me feel energetic
1 person found this helpful

