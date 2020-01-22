ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Apple Fritter
  4. Reviews

Apple Fritter reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Fritter.

Reviews

5

Avatar for kapo420
Member since 2018
🖕🏿😑😑😑 I missed an entire party yesterday after smoking this. love this strain. never had it before. highly recommend to individuals who can't sleep. massive head high with a relaxing body high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Jess2874
Member since 2019
Was so strong without that pan icy feeling when you get to high to quick. Did put me in my ass for the rest of the night, but I was so relaxed it didn’t mater. I was able to get up and do stuff, I just didn’t want to.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for metalcorefanboy
Member since 2019
Very powerful high that I only needed 2-3 hits to obtain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Firemark57
Member since 2018
2 big hits it washed over me like molten sunshine,. Found in Michigan Yum
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
write a review
Avatar for scarlettbabi
Member since 2018
Tastes like apple and helps with anxiety/depression (:
Read full review
Reported
feelings