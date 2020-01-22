Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins that made the list of High Times’ Strongest Strains in 2016. With a powerful high that puts you into a state of relaxation and ease, this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Its flavor and aroma are sweet and earthy with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
