Apple Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Gelato.
Apple Gelato strain effects
Apple Gelato strain flavors
Apple Gelato strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Apple Gelato reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........5
August 18, 2022
Creative
Focused
Never wrote reviews on here before but had to do one for this strain. its one of the best hybrids i’ve smoked... im woke, energized, but my mind is mellowed out at the same time. Strongly recommend this for anyone who hates napping off weed and wants to do stuff when they high.👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼
D........h
November 20, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This Is Very Soft And Tasty To My Pallet With A Punch To My Lungs It Releases Stress And Tension Also Makes Me More Alert, Calm And Relaxed Great Choice For A Kick Back And Vibe The Rest Of The Day Away
B........1
May 19, 2023
Focused
Happy
Really nice smoke. Bong, pipe & joint. I often take a quick hit on my lunch break (I work from home) my job is quite full-on, so can get quite stressful & I get anxious at times, thankfully it pays for this good sh**, because it gets me talking to my clients like I actually give a damn haha. Often take a J out in public, helps me tolerate humans more haha. Nice high without being TOO heavy, able to go about your day, just in a happier way
D........6
October 15, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Love it sooo much!! Had me laughing / smiling like crazy and dancing to for some reason, felt good to smoke! Working out was not fun with it, but I honestly enjoyed it felt like a nice head high.
c........e
July 28, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Nice high. Well balanced, not too hungry, not too sedated. Good energy, but not hyper.
Y........0
August 10, 2021
Beautiful Dense Colorful Buds that Smell like Gassy Fruity with a lil Creamy aftertaste. Upbeat and perfect for social setting or to Chill at home with and Binge Any Show or movie. Even Balance not too Heady not to Body numbing. Overall I'd rate this 7 outta 10.
e........9
June 3, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Energetic an amazing feel great to use if getting house work done 🤞🏾🔥🔥🔥
T........2
September 28, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This Cartridge that I got was Awesome. Made me so happy, when I was feeling very sad inside. The outside no one knew I was sad so this is perfect if you want to hide sadness lol but love the apple Taste to it