Apple Gelato
Apple Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sour Apple with Gelato #33. Apple Gelato produces somewhat energizing effects. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel energetic, relaxed, and happy. Apple Gelato is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Apple Gelato tastes like apples, with a sweet chemical undertone. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best grown indoors. Apple Gelato was originally bred by Alien Genetics.
Apple Gelato strain effects
Apple Gelato strain flavors
Apple Gelato strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Apple Gelato strain reviews30
b........5
August 18, 2022
Creative
Focused
D........h
November 20, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
B........1
May 19, 2023
Focused
Happy