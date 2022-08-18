Really nice smoke. Bong, pipe & joint. I often take a quick hit on my lunch break (I work from home) my job is quite full-on, so can get quite stressful & I get anxious at times, thankfully it pays for this good sh**, because it gets me talking to my clients like I actually give a damn haha. Often take a J out in public, helps me tolerate humans more haha. Nice high without being TOO heavy, able to go about your day, just in a happier way