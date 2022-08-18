stock photo similar to Apple Gelato
Hybrid

Apple Gelato

Apple Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sour Apple with Gelato #33. Apple Gelato produces somewhat energizing effects. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel energetic, relaxed, and happy. Apple Gelato is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Apple Gelato tastes like apples, with a sweet chemical undertone. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best grown indoors. Apple Gelato was originally bred by Alien Genetics.

Apple Gelato strain effects

Reported by 30 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Energetic

Apple Gelato strain helps with

  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Apple Gelato strain reviews30

August 18, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Never wrote reviews on here before but had to do one for this strain. its one of the best hybrids i’ve smoked... im woke, energized, but my mind is mellowed out at the same time. Strongly recommend this for anyone who hates napping off weed and wants to do stuff when they high.👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼
17 people found this helpful
November 20, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
This Is Very Soft And Tasty To My Pallet With A Punch To My Lungs It Releases Stress And Tension Also Makes Me More Alert, Calm And Relaxed Great Choice For A Kick Back And Vibe The Rest Of The Day Away
7 people found this helpful
May 19, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Really nice smoke. Bong, pipe & joint. I often take a quick hit on my lunch break (I work from home) my job is quite full-on, so can get quite stressful & I get anxious at times, thankfully it pays for this good sh**, because it gets me talking to my clients like I actually give a damn haha. Often take a J out in public, helps me tolerate humans more haha. Nice high without being TOO heavy, able to go about your day, just in a happier way
5 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight