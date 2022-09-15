I tried this strain yesterday and I felt super relaxed and I didn't feel any of the effects until today when it was the first thing I smoked for the day. I was relaxed but it blurred my vision, made everything super quiet, gave me anxiety and dry mouth. I suspect this is coming from the sour diesel side of the parent strains. It smells super good and the smell is intoxicating, but besides that, this is not a strain I will smoke again. Everything goes right for the eyes, which usually doesn't bother me but for some reason, today it does with the mix of everything else. This strain is a little creeper so it takes a few minutes before the anxiety side of things kicks in. As I'm writing this, I'm about 30ish minutes into the high and the effects are starting to chill out, I am also still pretty relaxed and level headed. It has given me a small headache on the left side by my temple. I am also getting a short pain in my right eye. If you're an indica smoker, beware of this strain. I only took two hits and I am a very seasoned smoker.