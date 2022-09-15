Apple Juice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Juice.
Apple Juice strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Apple Juice strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
k........r
September 15, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
I am typical not a indica person - I was recommeded this while shopping at ZEN Leaf - This is one of my favorite indicas by far!!! it is rare to find a indica that does not put you to sleep or mark you super hungry - Apple juice had a fresh ness like a satvia hybrid but had heaviness like a Northern lights
l........z
September 2, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Anxious
I tried this strain yesterday and I felt super relaxed and I didn't feel any of the effects until today when it was the first thing I smoked for the day. I was relaxed but it blurred my vision, made everything super quiet, gave me anxiety and dry mouth. I suspect this is coming from the sour diesel side of the parent strains. It smells super good and the smell is intoxicating, but besides that, this is not a strain I will smoke again. Everything goes right for the eyes, which usually doesn't bother me but for some reason, today it does with the mix of everything else. This strain is a little creeper so it takes a few minutes before the anxiety side of things kicks in. As I'm writing this, I'm about 30ish minutes into the high and the effects are starting to chill out, I am also still pretty relaxed and level headed. It has given me a small headache on the left side by my temple. I am also getting a short pain in my right eye. If you're an indica smoker, beware of this strain. I only took two hits and I am a very seasoned smoker.
t........6
September 28, 2022
Picked this up from zenleaf. This strain will give you a functional high. Its not too strong like ecsd but it gets the job done. The smell is light so you don't get much of a in your face smell. Not the strongest hitting strain but a nice hybrid strain that will chill you out
s........g
September 22, 2022
Dry mouth
Kinda crappy weed, hits harsh and taste nasty & don’t recommend for a beginner at all even though it sounds good, I got major dry mouth.
S........0
September 18, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
even tho I found seeds in a couple buds I broke up the weed was really strong gave me a nice relaxing feeling so I look at the seeds as a treat lol
K........V
September 4, 2022
Euphoric Grounded
h........0
November 5, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Best taken on a day off or after work.
M........m
July 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Really works well for night time use.