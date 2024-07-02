Apple Juice
ApJ
Hybrid
Tingly
Relaxed
Euphoric
Apple
Ammonia
Diesel
Apple Juice effects are mostly calming.
Apple Juice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Apple Juice, before let us know! Leave a review.
Apple Juice strain effects
Apple Juice strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Apple Juice strain reviews(12)
M........m
July 2, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Really works well for night time use.
S........0
September 18, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
even tho I found seeds in a couple buds I broke up the weed was really strong gave me a nice relaxing feeling so I look at the seeds as a treat lol
l........z
September 2, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Anxious
Dizzy
I tried this strain yesterday and I felt super relaxed and I didn't feel any of the effects until today when it was the first thing I smoked for the day. I was relaxed but it blurred my vision, made everything super quiet, gave me anxiety and dry mouth. I suspect this is coming from the sour diesel side of the parent strains. It smells super good and the smell is intoxicating, but besides that, this is not a strain I will smoke again. Everything goes right for the eyes, which usually doesn't bother me but for some reason, today it does with the mix of everything else. This strain is a little creeper so it takes a few minutes before the anxiety side of things kicks in. As I'm writing this, I'm about 30ish minutes into the high and the effects are starting to chill out, I am also still pretty relaxed and level headed. It has given me a small headache on the left side by my temple. I am also getting a short pain in my right eye. If you're an indica smoker, beware of this strain. I only took two hits and I am a very seasoned smoker.