Apple Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Pie.
h........n
June 30, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
As a Former Marine that now deals with Anxiety, Depression and PTSD, this stain is my go to medication. great high, energy and focused great flavor and aroma
a........9
August 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain is definitely🔥 and is a heavy hitter to say the least💯. I am a combat veteran (military police) with PTSD, MDD(Major Depression Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder and this strain helps me with my aches/pains, anxiety, fatigue,appetite, and makes me a bit more talkative ans social. Also other strains that help me with my depression, social anxiety, and self-esteem are Incredible Hulk and Gelato, OMG is all i can say about those two strains. But back to the initial review of Apple Lie, definitely would add it to my top 5 sativa strains hands down and if you get your hands on it, grab as much of it as you can but make sure your batch is smelling like a granny smiths apple, sweet, sour, earthy a lil bit, not smelling like dried up cashews that's been crushed up rolled up in dirt with no smell like some of yall ninjas be smoking haha jk. I scored a zip of this deliciousness for 170, YAYYY for me haha. Cheers everyone and smoke responsibly and safe 🌬️🌬️🌬️
r........k
March 14, 2022
Sleepy
it's great and tastes wonderful. it's definitely a good strain if your having trouble sleeping
J........8
September 6, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Reading the reviews, it looks like this one's a hard one to judge. Makes one person sleep and made me detail clean my entire living room, furniture and all. I love this strain.
M........4
May 22, 2022
Energetic
Happy
OHMYF@&$INGGOD THIS SHIT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!! I smoke bongs, and it normally takes 2 bowls by myself but this takes LESS THAN ONE!!
b........c
February 4, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
A very potent strain, or to put it simple: it hits like a truck as soon as you inhale its smoke. One of the very few strains I couldn’t build any tolerance for. It has deconstructed me over and over again. So if you’re an unexperienced smoker, better stay away from it and go for another strains instead which are plenty. A very good sativa even if it’s not my own personal favorite. Eventually NSFW.
r........e
February 18, 2023
Focused
Happy
The Apple Pie strain I have had is grown by SunMed Growers. I picked up an eighth around the holidays on a whim (and thx to excellent sales) and fell in love with this heavy sativa leaner with my first sesh. Then it disappeared until late last month/early this and I was able to score an oz at a fine price! (this should last me a few months if I don't pace myself, but I don't need a helluva lot anyway haha) Currently one of my two day-starters, Apple Pie has a fantastic flavour with a light spice that is enhanced by sweet coffee drinks (Gingerbread Latte type of drinks). Apple Pie uplifts and allows me to get stuff done while putting down feelings of anxiety, depression and grumpiness. Also helps with physical pains. Lovely for period time. Makes my heavy day easier to function through if I must haha Absolutely love Apple Pie!
a........7
April 11, 2022
I loved this a lot!! One of the best Sativas I have had in 2022. Was a bit sketched out because it's not popular as the other strains but I would have regretted not buying this for sure