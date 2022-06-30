Apple Pie
aka Sweet Apple Crumble Pie
Apple Pie is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Acapulco Gold and Nepalese. Apple Pie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Pie effects include energetic, giggly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by an unknown breeder, Apple Pie features flavors like apple, blue cheese, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apple Pie typically ranges from $10–$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
