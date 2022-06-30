This strain is definitely🔥 and is a heavy hitter to say the least💯. I am a combat veteran (military police) with PTSD, MDD(Major Depression Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder and this strain helps me with my aches/pains, anxiety, fatigue,appetite, and makes me a bit more talkative ans social. Also other strains that help me with my depression, social anxiety, and self-esteem are Incredible Hulk and Gelato, OMG is all i can say about those two strains. But back to the initial review of Apple Lie, definitely would add it to my top 5 sativa strains hands down and if you get your hands on it, grab as much of it as you can but make sure your batch is smelling like a granny smiths apple, sweet, sour, earthy a lil bit, not smelling like dried up cashews that's been crushed up rolled up in dirt with no smell like some of yall ninjas be smoking haha jk. I scored a zip of this deliciousness for 170, YAYYY for me haha. Cheers everyone and smoke responsibly and safe 🌬️🌬️🌬️