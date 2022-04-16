Apple Tartz reviews
Apple Tartz strain effects
Apple Tartz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
s........5
April 16, 2022
Relaxed
I struggle with my fair share of both mental and physical health issues, specifically depression and chronic back pain respectively. I recently picked up an ounce of this Apple Tart, and it’s been a life saver. Lifting my thoughts and subduing my pain. Tart, as the name suggests, but peppery and earthy as well. If you find this being an option the next time you restock, know that you’ll be happy with it.
l........t
August 3, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
⛽😍Blown away, yet again! 🍎 This strain is another level, I thought Apple🍏 Fritter was relaxing...the Runtz adds the layer of taste, smell, effects you'd think. It is euphoric, hella mega relaxing, and induced some crazy munchies. I devoured 2 Lg. butter 🥐 s and cup of Peet's French Roast shortly after, but i digress. Not hard smoking this. It is not a wake and bake strain if you have a lot of "tasks", as it will scramble the brain hard. I stared at the tea/coffee section at my local store for 20 minutes and bought the same Peet's...My 3.5g jar is from Seattle Private Reserve: Apple Tartz Hybrid, (Apple Fritter x Runtz). Total THC 22.3%, total cannabinoids 26.0%, Terps 2.70%. Harvested 6/20/22. I smoked 8/3/22. Overall? As a long time smoker, almost 30 yrs., I'd say this lives up to ALL the hype, as an indica/hybrid smoker mainly, I prefer this to 🍏Fritter. It's a fairly heavy hybrid thanks to Runts, helps this old man of 50 with anxiety, depression, decent body effect helps with minor pains. But it shines IMHO as anti depressant/antianxiety herbal med, that for a few hours beats any chemicals, pills, booze. A panacea for the soul. Deserves Leafly SOTSummer 2022 label, I am lucky enough to live in a state (WA) where I van freely enjoy her wonder whenever. Plenty around! Washington and our Apples...how sweet it is...🍎🍏.
J........1
April 29, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Great high specially my body gets so numb i love it
b........1
April 13, 2022
Carbon - Apple Tartz from Fluresh in Michigan Smells of pine and pepper with hints of earth, but tastes much more earthy than it smells. Hits like a really balanced hybrid at first, and depending on how much you smoke, falls into a nice indica as you mellow out. Really nice bud and would totally get again. For experienced frequent smokers, this strain should be welcomed.
N........s
February 16, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Picked up a quarter of this from cloud cover and smoked it in the early afternoon, 3 hours later I'm ready for a nap. I wouldn't suggest it for wake and bakes from my experience, maybe not even afternoon use? As it made me really sleepy? You might find it different? It's a really bright and flavorful smoke, but I'm ready for a nap now, will be perfect for evening use
J........i
June 27, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
This strain hits hard…. First you notice the sweet taste… almost like a freshly baked pastry in the morning. Then the high hits you. Completely retarded for the next 2 hours. One of my favorites
s........4
April 27, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Anxious
Guys, I’m the kind of person who takes 3-4 dabs in the morning to be able to wake up, I’ve been smoking for 3 years consecutively, now I’m only 21, but my exposure to cannabis is not limited at all. This strain is single handedly the only one I will never smoke again. I recommend it highly. Now, that is probably not making a whole lot of sense, but I smoked a single blunt of this. I have never gotten such an intense head high EVER, it triggered my anxiety and paranoia. I’ve always read about people have this happen with weed, but I’ve never experienced it myself. This strain is perfect for any person looking for something to distract them from things in their head, so long as you don’t have anxiety or paranoia. It makes you think, deep.
C........y
April 24, 2022
at 38% this is not something to underestimate. this was extremely dense. recommend a bowl or pax of it to try before a whole joint. it's a medicine dump truck.