⛽😍Blown away, yet again! 🍎 This strain is another level, I thought Apple🍏 Fritter was relaxing...the Runtz adds the layer of taste, smell, effects you'd think. It is euphoric, hella mega relaxing, and induced some crazy munchies. I devoured 2 Lg. butter 🥐 s and cup of Peet's French Roast shortly after, but i digress. Not hard smoking this. It is not a wake and bake strain if you have a lot of "tasks", as it will scramble the brain hard. I stared at the tea/coffee section at my local store for 20 minutes and bought the same Peet's...My 3.5g jar is from Seattle Private Reserve: Apple Tartz Hybrid, (Apple Fritter x Runtz). Total THC 22.3%, total cannabinoids 26.0%, Terps 2.70%. Harvested 6/20/22. I smoked 8/3/22. Overall? As a long time smoker, almost 30 yrs., I'd say this lives up to ALL the hype, as an indica/hybrid smoker mainly, I prefer this to 🍏Fritter. It's a fairly heavy hybrid thanks to Runts, helps this old man of 50 with anxiety, depression, decent body effect helps with minor pains. But it shines IMHO as anti depressant/antianxiety herbal med, that for a few hours beats any chemicals, pills, booze. A panacea for the soul. Deserves Leafly SOTSummer 2022 label, I am lucky enough to live in a state (WA) where I van freely enjoy her wonder whenever. Plenty around! Washington and our Apples...how sweet it is...🍎🍏.