HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Apple Tartz

Apple Tartz is a hybrid cannabis strain that crosses Apple Fritter and Runtz. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Apple Tartz tastes like tart sour apple and creamy berry gas. Some detect similarities to cookie dough or Apple Jacks cereal, and note a hint of cinnamon spice. Apple Tartz is a gorgeous strain that's sure to draw your attention, and its hybrid, euphoric effects are relaxing but balanced. It's a great option for both chill evenings and morning wake and bakes. Apple Tartz is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022.

Apple Tartz strain effects

Reported by 59 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Euphoric

Apple Tartz strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
Apple Tartz strain reviews

April 16, 2022
I struggle with my fair share of both mental and physical health issues, specifically depression and chronic back pain respectively. I recently picked up an ounce of this Apple Tart, and it’s been a life saver. Lifting my thoughts and subduing my pain. Tart, as the name suggests, but peppery and earthy as well. If you find this being an option the next time you restock, know that you’ll be happy with it.
65 people found this helpful
August 3, 2022
⛽😍Blown away, yet again! 🍎 This strain is another level, I thought Apple🍏 Fritter was relaxing...the Runtz adds the layer of taste, smell, effects you'd think. It is euphoric, hella mega relaxing, and induced some crazy munchies. I devoured 2 Lg. butter 🥐 s and cup of Peet's French Roast shortly after, but i digress. Not hard smoking this. It is not a wake and bake strain if you have a lot of "tasks", as it will scramble the brain hard. I stared at the tea/coffee section at my local store for 20 minutes and bought the same Peet's...My 3.5g jar is from Seattle Private Reserve: Apple Tartz Hybrid, (Apple Fritter x Runtz). Total THC 22.3%, total cannabinoids 26.0%, Terps 2.70%. Harvested 6/20/22. I smoked 8/3/22. Overall? As a long time smoker, almost 30 yrs., I'd say this lives up to ALL the hype, as an indica/hybrid smoker mainly, I prefer this to 🍏Fritter. It's a fairly heavy hybrid thanks to Runts, helps this old man of 50 with anxiety, depression, decent body effect helps with minor pains. But it shines IMHO as anti depressant/antianxiety herbal med, that for a few hours beats any chemicals, pills, booze. A panacea for the soul. Deserves Leafly SOTSummer 2022 label, I am lucky enough to live in a state (WA) where I van freely enjoy her wonder whenever. Plenty around! Washington and our Apples...how sweet it is...🍎🍏.
58 people found this helpful
April 29, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great high specially my body gets so numb i love it
22 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight