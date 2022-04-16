HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
Apple Tartz
aka Apple Tarts, Apple Tart, Apple Tarts
Apple Tartz is a hybrid cannabis strain that crosses Apple Fritter and Runtz. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Apple Tartz tastes like tart sour apple and creamy berry gas. Some detect similarities to cookie dough or Apple Jacks cereal, and note a hint of cinnamon spice. Apple Tartz is a gorgeous strain that's sure to draw your attention, and its hybrid, euphoric effects are relaxing but balanced. It's a great option for both chill evenings and morning wake and bakes. Apple Tartz is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022.
Apple Tartz strain effects
Apple Tartz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
Apple Tartz strain reviews59
s........5
April 16, 2022
Relaxed
l........t
August 3, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
J........1
April 29, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused