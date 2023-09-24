Apricot Octane is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between High Octane OG and Legend Orange Apricot. This strain is a citrusy and floral hybrid that offers a relaxing and euphoric high. Apricot Octane has a tart and fruity aroma with hints of kerosene and apricot. The buds are dense and sticky, with neon green and orange hues. Apricot Octane is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apricot Octane effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apricot Octane when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Compound Genetics, Apricot Octane features flavors like citrus, floral, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Apricot Octane typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a citrusy and floral hybrid that can help you relax and sleep, Apricot Octane might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apricot Octane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.