ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Apricot
Hybrid
THC 16%

Orange Apricot

Be the first to review!
No effects reported
Strain Details

Orange Apricot is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice and Apricot Helix. As you can imagine, this strain tastes and smells like bold citrus. Smoking Orange Apricot will help you shut off your brain and relax. It's excellent for putting your brain on autopilot to get through your list of chores. This strain usually comes with a thick coating of trichomes.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Orange Apricot reviewsNo Reviews

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight