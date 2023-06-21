Apricot Stomper reviews
Apricot Stomper strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Apricot Stomper strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
t........7
June 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Great for pain, feel good high. Feels a little more indica heavy but it's a go to.
p........z
August 10, 2023
Happy
Uplifted
Great taste and high. Long consistent hight throughout. Definitely on indica side. Very calming. One negative side: you get big headache after the high.
j........4
December 12, 2023
Happy
Uplifted
I have hEDS and struggle to find strains that are good for pain but don’t leave me couch locked or asleep. This is one of the few I’ve really enjoyed for chronic pain! I’m in a good mood but not too high, pain is relieved but I’m not sleepy. Highly recommend for those battling chronic pain/fatigue.
t........2
July 11, 2023
Giggly
Happy
This strain had a strong aroma reminiscent of Skittles candy. Orange hairs, nice crystals and dense bud. If you like fruity strains I recommend this one.
c........1
September 23, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Great medicinal properties!! Feels like a brain massage and makes you eat everything in sight. Aroma and flavor is Sour Apricot, floral, and spice - I just wish it had more grape flavor. Cheers!
k........7
November 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
More of a calming and relaxing high for me. I will definitely try again and recommend.
s........s
November 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great overall, very strong lemon pledge taste. But not in a bad way. Light bright green bud with apricot orange colored hairs. The one I got from a medical dispensary was 31%. Very heavy on the eyes. Good smoke. Would recommend 👌.
p........3
December 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Es una cepa deliciosa, hermosa y vigorosa. Su perfil de terpenos es gas con notas ácidas, tropicales y apricot.