Apricot Stomper reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apricot Stomper.

write a review

Apricot Stomper strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Apricot Stomper strain helps with

  • Pain
    27% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    27% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Inflammation
    11% of people say it helps with Inflammation

Apricot Stomper reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 21, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Great for pain, feel good high. Feels a little more indica heavy but it's a go to.
6 people found this helpful
August 10, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
Great taste and high. Long consistent hight throughout. Definitely on indica side. Very calming. One negative side: you get big headache after the high.
6 people found this helpful
December 12, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
I have hEDS and struggle to find strains that are good for pain but don’t leave me couch locked or asleep. This is one of the few I’ve really enjoyed for chronic pain! I’m in a good mood but not too high, pain is relieved but I’m not sleepy. Highly recommend for those battling chronic pain/fatigue.
6 people found this helpful
July 11, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
This strain had a strong aroma reminiscent of Skittles candy. Orange hairs, nice crystals and dense bud. If you like fruity strains I recommend this one.
4 people found this helpful
September 23, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Great medicinal properties!! Feels like a brain massage and makes you eat everything in sight. Aroma and flavor is Sour Apricot, floral, and spice - I just wish it had more grape flavor. Cheers!
3 people found this helpful
November 12, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
More of a calming and relaxing high for me. I will definitely try again and recommend.
3 people found this helpful
November 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Great overall, very strong lemon pledge taste. But not in a bad way. Light bright green bud with apricot orange colored hairs. The one I got from a medical dispensary was 31%. Very heavy on the eyes. Good smoke. Would recommend 👌.
2 people found this helpful
December 3, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Es una cepa deliciosa, hermosa y vigorosa. Su perfil de terpenos es gas con notas ácidas, tropicales y apricot.

Buy strains with similar effects to Apricot Stomper

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...