Hybrid

Apricot Stomper

Apricot Stomper is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Apricot and Grape Gasoline. This strain is a earthy and floral hybrid that offers a sublime and adventurous high. Apricot Stomper has a sweet and spicy aroma with hints of apricot and grape. The buds are dense and sticky, with neon green and purple hues. Apricot Stomper is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apricot Stomper effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apricot Stomper when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Good Day Farm, Apricot Stomper features flavors like apricot, grape, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Apricot Stomper typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a earthy and floral hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Apricot Stomper might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apricot Stomper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Apricot Stomper strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Energetic

Talkative

Apricot Stomper strain helps with

  • Pain
    27% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    27% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Inflammation
    11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Apricot Stomper strain reviews18

June 21, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Great for pain, feel good high. Feels a little more indica heavy but it's a go to.
August 10, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
Great taste and high. Long consistent hight throughout. Definitely on indica side. Very calming. One negative side: you get big headache after the high.
December 12, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
I have hEDS and struggle to find strains that are good for pain but don’t leave me couch locked or asleep. This is one of the few I’ve really enjoyed for chronic pain! I’m in a good mood but not too high, pain is relieved but I’m not sleepy. Highly recommend for those battling chronic pain/fatigue.
