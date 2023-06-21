Apricot Stomper
Apricot Stomper is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Apricot and Grape Gasoline. This strain is a earthy and floral hybrid that offers a sublime and adventurous high. Apricot Stomper has a sweet and spicy aroma with hints of apricot and grape. The buds are dense and sticky, with neon green and purple hues. Apricot Stomper is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apricot Stomper effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apricot Stomper when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Good Day Farm, Apricot Stomper features flavors like apricot, grape, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Apricot Stomper typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a earthy and floral hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Apricot Stomper might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apricot Stomper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Apricot Stomper strain effects
Apricot Stomper strain helps with
27% of people say it helps with Pain
27% of people say it helps with Stress
11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
