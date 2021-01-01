Loading…

Aqua Woman

Hybrid
Picture of Aqua Woman
stock photo similar to aqua woman
calmingenergizing
flavor & aroma
pepper
top effect
focused

Aqua Woman is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Aqua Woman - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Leafly logo
Aqua Woman effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused

Aqua Woman reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Pepper
100% of people taste the flavor pepper
Ammonia
0% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Apple
0% of people taste the flavor apple

Aqua Woman reviews1

write a review
Strain spotlight

