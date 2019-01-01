Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Seach Medical Cannabis Group’s Argvana Heat balances THC and CBD by crossing White Widow and Dinafem Seeds’ Critical Mass CBD. With beautiful large dense buds that are green with hints of orange, this strain offers an enticing citrusy aroma with honey-sweet undertones. A moderate strain with a mellow high, Argvana Heat is perfect for anyone with inflammation issues. It could also be helpful for Parkinson’s and epilepsy.