CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.    

    This strain should be famous. I picked some up at Farma in Portland. If you like CBD you have to try this. It's hard to find CBD weed that leans Indica, which this one does. Extremely (seriously) well rounded full body high that makes me think there must be something very special going on with the c...
    GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
    I tried this strain for the first time tonight and it's outstanding. This one's going to become a mainstay of my pain control. It vanquishes my chronic pain 100%, which doesn't usually happen for me. It has a smooth flavor and smells beautifully pungent. And it has me in such a lovely serene headspa...
    CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    I ran into this strain after trying many others that weren't working so well for me. All I can say is that after 3 small hits I have a smile on my face that the Rock himself wouldn't be able to slap offa me!! I mean wow, chills down my spine, like I just did something seriously wrong and got away ...
    EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
    I really enjoy this strain. I was worried about the 1:1 ratio because I don't do well with THC, but this is fine. Relaxing, but not locking. Significant mood uplift too. Fine to try day or night. Does a good job treating my Rheumatoid Arthritis and quieting my anxiety. Daytime use helps me get chore...
    CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
    Five isn’t enough stars ✨ I cannot say enough good about CBD Critical Mass. I have been searching for MY strain. This is it. This is the first and only strain that’s given me true relief from my chronic headaches. A few hits (doesn’t matter vape vs pipe vs joint vs bong) and I can start to feel sw...
    CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
    Critical Mass
    CBD Critical Mass

