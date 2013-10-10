ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Armageddon sounds pretty intimidating and while this strain is potent, consumers come down from its intense mental lift to find the world still exists—it just feels a little more relaxing. This strain’s plants flower quickly at 8 weeks and produce high yields of multi-colored buds that smell strongly of woodsy citrus. The citrus notes carry over into the taste, which is diverse and includes cheese and some fruitiness as well. Armageddon tends to have medium-high to high THC levels, packing a powerful punch for some consumers while others find the initial head effects great for day use and stimulating conversation. Eventually Armageddon mellows into solid body relaxation to finish off its exceptionally long buzz.

Avatar for Kingston1028
Member since 2013
Currently day 7 of smoking this. I got only 2g last week and have made it last (she did grind up beautifully) - sadly all good things come to an end. Here we have a strain ideal for smoking through the day. I'm not really sure the high ends at all, and if it does it tapers off graaadually. I hav...
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for steves420
Member since 2017
Armageddon is one of my favourite strains of weed as you can smoke it in the morning and get on with the rest of your day. This stain is a one hit and all the pain has gone. I recommend this for everyone that is smoking weed to reduce pain Keep on getting stoned 🍁
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for UKCheeseFan
Member since 2014
I picked about a gram of this up and the effects really creep up on you. I smoked it in a park with my buddy, but we parted ways after smoking the joint. I felt pretty normal and went to sit on a bench. I sat on the bench and a slow wave of numbness go from my toes eventually to my tongue. As I was ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for T00stoned
Member since 2017
Brutal, well what can I say about this strain? Fuck the buds were about 2x1.5cm long buds however they were dense as hell one bud weighed up to 1.2 after snapping one of the superbly sugary buds in half revealed the denseness back to the superbly sugary comment, these things literally stuck my metal...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for jaxtin
Member since 2015
Very potent, long lasting head buzz with a relaxing body high on the come down. Expect to be buzzed for 4+ hours. Excellent all-around strain in my opinion.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
