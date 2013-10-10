Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Armageddon.
Reviews
42
Trauma-ldn
Member since 2019
Not exactly this strain but i got clones by doggies nuts ..Armageddon x sirius years ago and was impressed ...just got a 8th and it is exactly how i remember earthy citrus cheese n i feel my eyes getting heavy a big hitter for sure
Don't underestimate this weed as it takes a while to kick in which can make you smoke more to feel the effect, but when it does it hits you hard and can make you anxious as your ego starts to dissolve into itself. Just embrace the altered state of reality if you get paranoid and wait until the heady...
Armageddon is one of my favourite strains of weed as you can smoke it in the morning and get on with the rest of your day. This stain is a one hit and all the pain has gone. I recommend this for everyone that is smoking weed to reduce pain
Keep on getting stoned
🍁
Brutal, well what can I say about this strain? Fuck the buds were about 2x1.5cm long buds however they were dense as hell one bud weighed up to 1.2 after snapping one of the superbly sugary buds in half revealed the denseness back to the superbly sugary comment, these things literally stuck my metal...
One of the most aromatic strains in the market, produces big sturdy nuggets while other phenos grow short bunched together ones but everyone delivers a beautiful citrus earthy tang, very high thc content. Ideal for people with depression, fatigue and low appetite. Guaranteed to be a firm favourite w...