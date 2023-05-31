Artificial Red reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Artificial Red.
Artificial Red strain effects
Artificial Red reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........a
May 31, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This is some chronic! The 👃 like a bowl of mixed fruit doused in gasoline ⛽️…a deep heavy narcotic high that will put your ass in your seat for a minute if you aren’t a heavy lifter so kids out there beware. She also has a nice clear head with euphoria as well that was a real surprise. This is a damn good 💨
l........n
September 26, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Artificial Red… wow! This strain got me HIGH but it was so good. The first time I’ve ever truly felt euphoric from smoking. I was giggly, happy, but calm and relaxed. I couldn’t stop talking and laughing, perfect for socializing! It hit me hard the first time, so for my next smoke session I took it easy and let the high settle in a little before I took another hit. 10/10. Smoked with my friend and called him when I got home asking WHAT WAS THAT?? So good.
m........7
October 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Really enjoying this one! Took a second.. but once I had tried it a few times I began to really appreciate the unique effects and flavor profiles that Artifical Red gives. Both of which are exceptional! Very floaty, lackadaisical, euphoric and relaxed, are a great way to describe the effects. Also helped with pain management and some muscle stiffness/spasms. The experience is unlike anything I’ve felt in a while! Very very good flower, worth a try if it’s in the area! Cheers!