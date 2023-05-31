Artificial Red… wow! This strain got me HIGH but it was so good. The first time I’ve ever truly felt euphoric from smoking. I was giggly, happy, but calm and relaxed. I couldn’t stop talking and laughing, perfect for socializing! It hit me hard the first time, so for my next smoke session I took it easy and let the high settle in a little before I took another hit. 10/10. Smoked with my friend and called him when I got home asking WHAT WAS THAT?? So good.