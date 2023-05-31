Artificial Red
Artificial Red is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Red Pop. This strain has a pungent and earthy aroma with hints of diesel and fruit. Artificial Red is 21.75% THCA, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Artificial Red effects include relaxation, euphoria, and appetite. Medical marijuana patients often choose Artificial Red when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and inflammation. Bred by Stability Cannabis, Artificial Red features flavors like diesel, earthy, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Artificial Red typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can help you unwind and munch, Artificial Red might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Artificial Red, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
