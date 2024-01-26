This is a great bud would have given it all stars if it was a little more intense but I also have a very high tolerance and smoke a lot of weed so for this weed to have done me like this means that it is a very very good bud. The flavors are amazing. They smell great very very sour also very candy, though almost citrusy like a skunky sprite smell if you know what I mean. And I’m very beautiful, bud extremely frosty and very bright. Green almost a purpleish blue with great bright orange hairs. Great bud highly recommend.