Astro Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Astro Mints.
Astro Mints strain effects
Astro Mints strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
j........5
January 26, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
good indica. Great if you want relax and sleep or watch tv and forget life
d........y
June 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Great indica feeling, very potent aswell only needs a few hits for a calm and relaxing high it washes your problems away
c........t
June 16, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
It gets me really high and sleepy and relaxed and hungry
f........y
October 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is a great bud would have given it all stars if it was a little more intense but I also have a very high tolerance and smoke a lot of weed so for this weed to have done me like this means that it is a very very good bud. The flavors are amazing. They smell great very very sour also very candy, though almost citrusy like a skunky sprite smell if you know what I mean. And I’m very beautiful, bud extremely frosty and very bright. Green almost a purpleish blue with great bright orange hairs. Great bud highly recommend.
B........3
December 29, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
After 3 pulls you feel the effects. Nice sweet taste and smooth smoke. If you want an immediate high smoke it off a Bong! You'll thank me later. All in all great smoke. If you're just beginning to smoke u might want to be in a safe environment cause it's going to seat you down.