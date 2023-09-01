So I got lucky enough to score this strain via live resin…terps blow your face off. Anyone who has been lucky enough to try any of Crescos strains via live resin, Im sure they will agree that this is what good, clean cannabis should be! Just FYI jn case youve never purchased a creso product here in MI, Cresco calls its Sativa line “RISE” Its Hybrid line “Refresh”, and its Indica line is known as “rest”. I am blown away with the overall quality of this resin…the entire taste and terp profile of the specific strain really comes thru in this golden goodneesTHIS IS WHY I ONLY USE LIVE ROSIN OR RESIN as of late. Yes the cost is a bit more, but I think its well worth it if you find some A1 rosin/resin. Sorry for digressing guys, im really high😆. A must try strain…especially if you like those fruty and gassy sativas. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK CRESCO! I love your products!