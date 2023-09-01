Astro Pop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Astro Pop.
Astro Pop strain effects
Astro Pop strain flavors
Astro Pop strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
c........1
September 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Medicinal quality bud!! I wanted the smell and flavor to be more sweet and fruity (not a fan of Ammonia flavor) but the quality of the high made up for it. Taste ended up like freeze dried strawberries, ammonia and cream. The high put me in a relaxed and pain free state where I found myself very content. Cheers!
J........9
August 3, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
A little bit felt like a good daytime dose. Empty and floaty in some ways but I felt I could function, so I'd call it a transparent high. I added more, and the floaty-ness expanded to a very dry, serene, euphoria. Like a haze but more clear-headed. I am negatively affected when MMJ wears off (about 2 hours after use) where I start feeling blah. With other strains there can be more soothing to help with the blahs, but with this dry strain and other dry sativas I feel it harder and it's unpleasant. This could cause irritability.
e........1
June 29, 2023
Happy
Tingly
Nice body buzz with just enough head buzz.
B........0
April 1, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
So I got lucky enough to score this strain via live resin…terps blow your face off. Anyone who has been lucky enough to try any of Crescos strains via live resin, Im sure they will agree that this is what good, clean cannabis should be! Just FYI jn case youve never purchased a creso product here in MI, Cresco calls its Sativa line “RISE” Its Hybrid line “Refresh”, and its Indica line is known as “rest”. I am blown away with the overall quality of this resin…the entire taste and terp profile of the specific strain really comes thru in this golden goodneesTHIS IS WHY I ONLY USE LIVE ROSIN OR RESIN as of late. Yes the cost is a bit more, but I think its well worth it if you find some A1 rosin/resin. Sorry for digressing guys, im really high😆. A must try strain…especially if you like those fruty and gassy sativas. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK CRESCO! I love your products!
l........9
August 29, 2023
Great strain! Nice flavor! Calming and a good body relax.
N........2
September 22, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I smoked Astro pop live rosin in a blunt of divine storm and let me tell you it was a amazing smoke. Definitely a heavy smoke for sure. I wouldn’t recommend either of those strains to some one who just started smoking but if you enjoy a heavy hitter both Astro pop and divine storm are great options as well as secret breakfast
a........1
September 27, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Good relaxing euphoric high; tastes good.
d........8
August 20, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
one of my new favorites!! Good all around!!